T-Mobile lets you save $500 when you purchase two LG V30 smartphones

Starting today, the LG V30 is available for purchase at T-Mobile for a hefty $800 or for $80 upfront and $30/month for 24 months.

T-Mobile also launched a promotion for customers who are looking to purchase not one but two V30s. So for a limited time, the carrier will be offering a discount of $500 on this double purchase.

To be eligible to take advantage of the deal, a customer needs to buy both LG V30 phones on a 24-month equipment installment plan, with at least one newly activated line. Once all the requirements are met, customers will receive a $500 rebate via a Prepaid MasterCard. So you’ll be able to get the second V30 for $300 instead of $800.

Those who don’t need a second LG V30 can opt to receive a free LG G6 or LG V20 when they purchase a LG V30. The term “free” is used here to refer to bill credits applied over the next 24 months.

The promotion is available starting today and all the way through November 16, so you have plenty of time to decide whether you want two LG V30s, a LG V30+LG G6 or LG V30+LG V20.

The LG V30 is also available with Verizon, AT&T, and US Cellular, while the LG V30+ with 128GB storage can be bought from Sprint and US Cellular.