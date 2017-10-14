Grab the exclusive Pixel 2 wallpapers here

Just because you haven’t pre-ordered a Pixel 2 doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some of the awesome wallpapers that will be exclusive to the new device. Even if you have pre-ordered the new Pixel 2, perhaps you want to pimp your old device until the Pixel 2 arrives on your doorstep? Either way, thanks to Reddit user shivy2390, you can now get your hands on the wallpapers exclusive to the Pixel 2.

The wallpapers are divided into three downloads: an underwater collection, the “Rainy Day” image that you’ve probably seen on most press shots, and the “Keep Looking” collection. The last collection is just a ‘rest of them’ with no real pattern or theme.

You can also get them on Google Drive here.