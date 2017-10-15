Android 8.0 Oreo Beta now available for OnePlus 3/3T

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the latest version of Android then you’re in luck. OnePlus has just issued Android 8.0 into its Open Beta program for users to test before official rollout later this year.

The latest version of Android 8.0 Oreo has been issued for the OnePlus 3 and 3T allowing users to grab the version for their device as part of the Beta program OnePlus run. The Open Beta program allows OnePlus to release the latest software in a controlled manner to test it on a wide audience before releasing it officially.

If you choose to download the latest version for your device, there are a few known issues with the build:

Fingerprint actions may be slower than you are used to.

Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable

Some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth

Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimized

In addition to the update, OnePlus has also updated the device to the September 2017 security patch.

If you’re not in the Open Beta program then you can follow these instructions to enroll. If you’re already enrolled then you should see a notification shortly to download Android Oreo.