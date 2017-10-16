ARCHOS really wants you to consider its Samsung Galaxy S8 alternative

French manufacturer ARCHOS has taken the wraps off a new flagship phone called the Diamond Omega which is another proof that phones with all screen fronts have gone mainstream.

The phone complies with modern smartphone design trends since it boasts really slim bezels all around and a 17:9 aspect ratio. On top of that, the device is among the few products available on the market to boast a dual camera setup on the front.

The ARCHOS Diamond Omega is a surprisingly powerful phone which includes a Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (but no microSD card slot available). The product also boasts a 5.73-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution.

Moving on to photography, the primary camera is comprised of two 23-megapixel (with f/2.0 lens and 2x zoom) + 12-megapixel sensors (f/1.8). And like we mentioned above, the selfie camera is also of dual variety and pairs two 5-megapixel sensors.

A 3,100 mAh battery is in charge of keeping the lights on. There’s also a fingerprint scanner located on the back in the center. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat with Nubia 5.0 skin on top.

ARCHOS’ latest flagship isn’t available for purchase yet, but it’s expected to arrive with a $589 price tag in Black or Blue. Unfortunately, it probably won’t be available outside Europe.