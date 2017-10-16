FYI: Google offers 25 media volume controls on the Pixel 2

If you use your phone to listen to music on a daily basis, you probably know that Android has only 15 steps for media volume control. Which is often not enough to tailor the perfect listening experience for some users.

Well, Google has taken a small step to change that. As revealed by the xda-developers, the Mountain View-based company has introduced media volume controls with 25 steps in stock Android on the Pixel 2.

Surely, there’s no shortage of apps which offer users additional steps for controlling various volumes on their devices, but none of them are integrated with the stock volume slider. Hence, this is a welcome improvement.

This year the Pixel 2 also brings front-facing speakers, another welcome addition in terms of audio experience. However, Google ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack, a decision which might put a lot of customers off from buying the device. Fortunately, there are many alternatives out there for audiophiles.

For example, people who crave even more control over their audio experience can consider the LG V30 which brings 75 steps of volume control or the OnePlus 5 which has 30.

But if your heart is still set out on the Pixel 2, then you should know the handset is expected to start shipping towards the end of the week, while its larger brother, the Pixel 2 XL will hit the market next month.