Sprint now offers a BOGO deal on the LG V30+

A few days ago T-Mobile announced it was hosting a promotion on the newly released LG V30. Customers who were willing to grab two LG V30s were given a $500 discount on this double purchase.

Now, Sprint – the only major carrier offering the LG V30+ – also announced a BOGO deal on the 128GB smartphone.

Unlike T-Mobile, Sprint is offering a free LG V30+ when you buy a V30+ smartphone on a qualified plan provided you are a customer in good standing. You’ll also have to activate two new lines of service or upgrade a current one and add a new line. Within two billing cycles, the carrier will start reimbursing the $38 monthly payments.

It seems that this deal also includes the free Daydream View VR headset, so the two phones will ship with Google’s latest virtual reality accessory. The BOGO promotion is available for a limited period of time, while supplies last.

The LG V30+ will cost you a hefty $912 at Sprint, so the extra free LG V30+ makes this deal especially appealing. We should remind you that the only difference between the LG V30 and its plus version is that the former comes with 128GB of storage on board rather than just 64GB.