These noise-cancelling, magnetic earbuds are just $39.99

Noise-cancelling earbuds are everywhere nowadays, with earbuds from years ago lacking the technology. But how many noise-cancelling, magnetic earbuds have you ever encountered?

After listening to music and leaving the gym, you place the earbuds in a jacket pocket or a gym bag to keep them safe. What if you could own a pair of magnetic earbuds that you could clip around your neck after that intense gym workout?

In walk the Treblab RF100 Magnetic HD Noise-Cancelling Earphones, an accessory that allows you to use your earphones as a necklace when you’re not listening to music (in order to keep them close and safe).

Treblab has added Bluetooth capabilities to these wireless headphones (with performance going as far out as 30 feet), and Qualcomm’s aptX audio integration is present as well. What this means is that you can expect quality HD audio sound that’s crisp, clear, and pleasant.

A built-in microphone is ideal for taking calls in-ear, the same feature found on the recently-announced Paww WaveSound 3 headphones that are twice as expensive as the Treblab RF100.

You can expect 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, good enough for an entire workday of music listening (which could include a good workout at the gym or an hour of relaxation in the office). The Treblab RF100 earphones can charge from empty to full in 2 hours.

When you pick up the Treblab RF100 Magnetic HD Noise-Cancelling Earphones, you can expect the earbuds, user manual, carrying case (which is a circular, hard-shell case) along with a cable clip, three sizes of silicone eartips and expandable foam eartips, and a USB/micro-USB charging cable for earphone charging.

The Treblab RF100 earphones are now just $39.99, 78% off their original retail price of $189.99. Grab the earphones that add a new layer to “wearables.”