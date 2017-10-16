Ulefone announces the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB base storage

Ulefone announced the Ulefone Armor 2 in June, Ulefone T1 in July, and the all-screen Ulefone MIX on October 5th, and some would think that two smartphone announcements in the summertime is sufficient for the remainder of the year.

Well, in the Android smartphone market, one can never rest for a few months, as competitors are churning out newer and better devices all the time. Ulefone wants to take advantage of every opportunity, which explains its rationale behind announcing the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition.

The Ulefone T1 Premium Edition features a 5.5-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080p) display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 for tough glass protection, MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P25 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot for an additional 256GB of storage.

An 8MP (f/2.0) front camera that can be interpolated to 13MP, 16MP+5MP (f/2.0) dual rear camera combo, USB Type-C charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual nano-SIM slots, and a 3,680mAh battery with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed round out the specs. The rear camera contains a Samsung S5K3P3 camera sensor, the same rear camera sensor found in the Vernee Apollo Lite.

With both the Ulefone T1 and the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition available, some desire to know the differences between both models. Both models have 5.5-inch, 1080p displays, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor, 6GB of RAM (the Ulefone Armor 2 and Ulefone T1 also have matching RAM capacity), the same single front camera/dual rear camera combo, USB Type-C charging, front-mounted fingerprint sensor (Touch ID).

Both phones also have the headphone jack, 3,680mAh battery, and Android Nougat pre-installed. An AR/VR-compatible gyroscope is included so that you’ll be able to engage augmented reality and virtual reality (both are growing trends in the mobile space). Ulefone has promised Google Assistant integration for the Ulefone T1; we imagine the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition will get AI integration, too.

There are two differences between the T1 and the T1 Premium Edition. First, the Ulefone T1 offers only 64GB of base storage while the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition offers 128GB of base storage (double the storage in the T1 Premium Edition).

Next, whereas the Ulefone T1 comes in both solid Black and Red colors, the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition features a Red-and-Blue hybrid color design, akin to the Panda (Black/White) color design of the Google Pixel 2. A golden line between the two colors creates something of a regal look; Red and Blue are already royalty colors, and the golden line gives off a majestic aesthetic. Add in the dual rear cameras, 6GB of RAM, and large 3,680mAh battery, and the Ulefone T1 Premium Edition has specs that live up to its name.

The Ulefone T1 Premium Edition is expected to retail at $300 and pre-orders are expected to begin soon. The Ulefone T1 is currently selling for $199.99.

Take a look at the video below, then head over to Ulefone’s website for more details.