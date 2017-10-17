Become an early adopter with The Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle, now $29

Earlier this year, we introduced you to a game app, Spells of Genesis, that is built on bitcoin blockchain, but you can either wait for developers to emerge with games and blockchain development, or get running on the ground floor yourself and design your very own app.

If you’re someone who doesn’t mind trying your hands at something new or has a large interest in the world of the machine (computer), we have a software program bundle available for you. Called our Deal of the Day, The Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle consists of four courses in the areas of 1) Solidity, 2) Blockchain ecosystem, 3) Blockchain decentralization, and 4) how to build an Ethereum-based application using Solidity.

Course outlines will consist of learning about implementation of deposits, withdrawals, Limit and Market Orders, Trading, blockchain operation, and smart contracts, along with Web3, Ethereum IDE, Truffle, and HTML Front-End technologies.

With a total of 272 lessons and 21.5 hours of content, you’ll have lifetime access to all the content – which means that you won’t need to buy any other blockchain courses ever again. And, you’ll save 95% of the cost, spending only $29 instead of the original retail price of $610. At this price, the Blockchain Mastery Bundle is a steal.

Head on over to our The Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle page and purchase your blockchain bundle, a set of courses that’ll walk you through how it all works. Soon enough, you’ll give Spells of Genesis developer Channel 4 Television Corporation a run for its money in app development.