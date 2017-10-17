Latest Nova Launcher updates now available

One of the most popular Android launchers just got updated on the beta channel to include some awesome new features.

The latest Beta 5 fixes most of the bugs found in the previous versions that introduced a ton of new features.

-Searchbar in dock (Nova Settings – Dock – Searchbar in dock – Above or Below Icons)

-Android 8.1 style popup menu (Nova Settings – Look and Feel – Popup menu – Blocks)

-Adaptive icon animations during drag and drop

-Improved speed of applying a new adaptive icon shape or icon theme

-Lots of under the hood fixes and optimizations

Notifications in the long-press menu require Prime, Lollipop or higher and either Dots or Dynamic badges.

Adaptive icon backporting and reshaping has also gotten better and more icons are able to be backported and also reshaping is more robust.

Nova Launcher is a great way for those who don’t have the latest version of Android to benefit from the visual features those running a Pixel 2 for example have access to. It also acts as an alternative to cover skins such as TouchWiz and relieve the system resources demanded by such skins. Nova Launcher is one of the first apps installed on any Android device for me so to see new features introduced is a welcome improvement.

To opt into the Beta and get these latest features, check it out here.