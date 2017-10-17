Need a smartphone with 8GB of RAM? Check out these models

As smartphones become more and more powerful, a question arises – do we need phones that have as much RAM as out computers? It seems the answer is yes, at least according to Android device makers.

Customers too might want to invest in phones with a whopping 8GB of RAM, especially if they want to hold onto it for a longer period of time. But even if having lots of RAM on board doesn’t exactly guarantee the phone is futureproof, it certainly helps.

Now, whether you’re interested in actually buying such a phone or are simply curious, we’ve put together a list of phones with 8GB that you can choose from.

OnePlus 5

Surprisingly, it’s not the big players of the mobile industry like Samsung, LG or Huawei that offer 8GB phones, but smaller more obscure companies who sell their products in limited quantities.

It’s the case of OnePlus and its “flagship killer” this year, the OnePlus 5. Until recently, the device offered in 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM configurations, but now the phone is sold out in the US shop (and everywhere else too) which is an indication the OnePlus 5T will be introduced soon.

Yet you can still acquire the OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM from a place like Amazon, but be careful – the price tag is going to be a lot heftier. At launch, the 8GB of RAM OnePlus 5 sold for $539.

Main specs

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 403 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board storage, not expandable

Dual 20- and 16-megapixel rear cameras,

16-megapixel front camera

Non-removable 3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm, 153 g

ASUS ZenFone AR

The first smartphone to be announced with 8GB of RAM back at CES 2017, the ASUS ZenFone AR is currently on sale at Amazon for $599. To phone supports Google’s Tango platform and makes use of a TriCam system that supports three rear cameras, a motion-tracking camera, a depth-sensing camera with an IR projector and a 23-megapixel camera to make all the 3D AR possible.

But with Google rebranding Tango to ARCore which brings augmented reality to Android without the need of special hardware, does the ASUS ZenFone AR have a place in this world anymore?

Main specs

5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 515 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

23-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

Non-removable 3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

158.7 x 77.7 x 9 mm, 170 g

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (Special Edition)

The gorgeous looking Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 also comes with an 8GB of RAM option. The model boasts a ceramic body and 18K gold coating around the camera and fingerprint sensor for a truly premium feel.

Other than that, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Special Edition is pretty similar to the standard version. It boasts a minimal bezel design and includes a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone, which is exclusive to the Chinese market, launched with a price tag of approximately $715.

Main specs

5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 2160 x 1080 resolution, 403 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board storage, not expandable

12-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

Non-removable 3,400 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 185 g

Upcoming 8GB of RAM phones

ARCHOS Diamond Omega

A relatively obscure smartphone brand, French smartphone manufacturer ARCHOS also offers a smartphone with 8GB of RAM. It’s called the Diamond Omega and includes super high-end specs. It will probably be available only in Europe for approximately $589.

Main specs

5.73-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board storage, not expandable

23- and 12-megapixel sensors rear camera

5- and 5-megapixel front camera

Non-removable 3,100 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

147.5 x 72.7 x 8.5 mm, 170 g

Razer Phone

The gaming hardware company will soon (on November 1st) unveil its first smartphone which has been teased in the press as the “Razer Phone”. And according to a recent listing in GFXBench, the gaming-focus device is going to come with high-end specs including 8GB of RAM.

Known specs

5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

8 GB of RAM

64 of on board storage

12-megapixel rear camera (although a recent leaked image reveals a dual-camera setup)

5-megapixel front camera

Android 7.1 Nougat

Ulefone F2

Ulefone has been teasing its Samsung Galaxy S8 copycat with 8GB of RAM for a while now, but the phone is yet to go on sale. Hopefully device will launch soon with an affordable price tag attached to it.

Known specs