This battery case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 also adds a 360-degree camera

The ION360 U can charge your Galaxy S8 on the go

These days, smartphone cases often incorporate additional features and capabilities in a bid to make them more attractive to buyers.

It’s the case of the new ION360 U which is a special accessory designed the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. On top of providing protection for the case, the case also attaches a 360-degree camera to the phone.

Using a 360-degree camera is the way to go if you want to take your videography game to the next level. It allows you to capture your entire surroundings rather than just a part of it and offers viewers a rich, immersive experience.

The camera on board the ION360 U includes two 7.4MP cameras with 200-degree views, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) recording at 30fps, and offers live streaming support for Facebook and YouTube. Content is captured using the accompanying ION360 U app for Android.

But wait that’s not all, the ION360 U also doubles as a battery case as it bundles a 1,260 mAh additional power source which can be used to charge your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ on the go, as well as power the camera.

The only drawback here is that the case will make your sleek Galaxy S8 pretty bulky. But if you don’t have a problem with that, you can head on the official ION360 website and place an order for one of these cases for $299 a pop.