Ensure internet privacy with VPN One Click: Lifetime Subscription for $29.99

We’re fans of internet privacy here at AndroidGuys, and we’ve covered a number of VPN software offers in the last few months: Windscribe, Kaspersky, PureVPN, ShadeYou VPN, and VPNTunnel, among others. We enjoy enabling our readership to have the best Web experience one could hope for.

Virtual private networks (or VPNs for short) allow you to have a safer and more encrypted internet experience over less secure networks. No matter what form of internet you use (whether cellular or Wi-Fi), you can never get enough internet protection and security.

Today, we’re back to bring a lifetime subscription for VPN One Click, a software service that provides filters in 29 countries, along with encrypted connection, 128-bit PPTP Protocol and 256-bit L2TP/IPSEC encryption. You can enjoy encrypted connection without worrying about internet traffic issues, and you can change your server as you wish – it’s up to you.

When surfing the Web, the last thing you need to worry about is prying eyes and internet tracking. VPN One Click is offering a lifetime subscription for $29.99 for Mac (original retail price: $250) and Windows PC (original retail price of $200). If you want VPN One Click for Mobile, expect to pay just $19.99 instead of $100 (original price) for a lifetime VPN subscription.

If you’re interested in creating your own virtual private network, head on over to the VPN One Click link above and pick up your VPN software. In a world where the internet comes with compromised security, up the game against internet predators.