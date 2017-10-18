iRULU offers $20 off a very intriguing projector/Android TV box combo (Promoted Deals)

Yesterday, iRULU offered a coupon code for a GeoKing 3 Max smartphone – today, they’re offering $20 on something a bit more interesting; a 2600-lumen projector/Android box combo. Hold on, let me repeat that just so you can understand the gravity of what we’re dealing with – a TV box. That runs Android (6.0). That is also a projector. Call me a simpleton, but that kind of blew my mind a little.

The iRULU Platinum 6’s specs are a bit modest – 1280×768 native resolution, between 32″ and 200″ screen size, Amlogic S905X quad-core processor (1.5GHz), 1GB SDRAM, and a 2600-lumen bulb. It supports a number of inputs and outputs, including: Bluetooth 4.1, 2xUSB, 2xHDMI, VGA, and Component connections. It also has built-in WiFi, and includes a full-featured remote.

Overall it’s a rather elegant solution for movies or games on the go – just find a power source, find a flat surface, and you’re good to go. While it doesn’t have the raw power to handle more graphically intensive games, it should handle Netflix, Vudu or other streaming services just fine.

The iRULU Platinum 6 projector normally runs $229.99 – but with coupon code P6OFF20 you’ll get $20 off – $209.99.