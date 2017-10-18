Plex for Android Auto is coming soon

Media streaming server Plex announced it will start rolling Android Auto support for their mobile app in the coming days. Soon Plex users will be able to stream from their own media center through the car’s Android Auto feature.

In order to get started, you need to update to the latest version of Plex for Android. Once this aspect is taken care of you can start interacting with Android Auto via the app from your phone or using your vehicle’s dashboard or by using OK Google voice commands.

Using voice, drivers will be able to ask Plex to open a specific playlist, pull up music by a certain artist or request a specific song. For example, they can say things like: Play my “If you cut me off I’m going to blast this horn” playlist on Plex. However, it seems that only music synced to your device can be selected.

Of course, you won’t be able to access your video collection or any other content, because Plex doesn’t want you to get distracted while driving.

Note that even if your car is not fully compatible with Android Auto, you’ll still be able to use Plex for Android Auto, but using your phone or tablet.