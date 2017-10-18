TicHome Mini is a portable, splash proof Google Home Mini alternative

Back in May during its I/O, Google announced Mobvoi – the maker of the affordable Ticwatch 2 – will become the first Chinese company to produce a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. The device, called TicHome Mini was officially announced in August and is now finally up for pre-order. So what does Mobvoi’s Google Home Mini alternative bring to the table?

Design-wise, you can easily tell the TicHome Mini from the Google Home Mini apart, so the Chinese company is not offering a clone here, but a device with very similar functionalities.

Being powered by the Google Assistant, users will be able to ask the TicHome Mini all sorts of questions, check the weather or play music. But unlike the Google Home Mini (or Amazon Echo Dot for that matter), the Mobvoi mini speaker comes with a built-in 2,600 mAh battery that can last for up to 6 hours and makes it more portable than the alternatives. The speakers also features IPX6 certification (splash proof).

On the outside, the speaker features a few buttons for volume control, muting the mic and calling up the Assistant. It can also connect to a second speaker of your choice through Bluetooth or NFC.

The product is available in Black, White, Pink or Teal and is currently up for pre-order on the Mobvoi website. You can currently grab it for $95.99 but only for the next 72 hours. Once the flash sale ends, the price will climb up to $119.99. Which makes it an expensive Google Home Mini alternative. Both the Mini and Amazon Echo Dot retail for $50.