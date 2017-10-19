Become an ethical hacker with The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle

Surely you’ve heard of unethical hackers that infiltrate all sorts of databases, right? Well, it’s a sad reality that, in our world, unethical hacking is all too common.

Equifax is one of the latest data breaches in the US, with a number of credit customers having their information obtained and (likely) illegally sold on the Web for mere dollars. Facebook and Google pay millions for bounty hunters each year, a sign that even these companies are aware of the Web’s vulnerabilities.

Dishonest hackers are always working for the dark side, but there are good guys on the bright side – and you can become one of them. You can become an ethical hacker, helping websites and companies keep out the bad guys while getting paid at the same time.

Today’s Deal of the Day concerns The Ethical Super-Sized Hacking Bundle, now discounted from $1,080 to $43 (a 96% reduction). With this hacking bundle, you’ll learn how to secure your own network while learning about a number of tools used to infiltrate websites in order to report your findings to companies and grow their security.

Expect to take courses on Web Hacking, CompTIA security exam certification, social engineering, Wi-Fi and Network Ethical Hacking, and Cyber Security (how to expose unethical hackers) over a total of 78 hours and 667 lessons. The best part of it all is that these ethical hacking lessons are available for a lifetime. Buy once, enjoy forever.

The Ethical Super-Sized Hacking Bundle is $43, already discounted at 96%, but you can save an additional 50% off when you use the coupon code BUNDLE50 at checkout.

Hack the world’s most famous apps, including PayPal and WordPress, while digging into the dark side to learn how to say “Game Over” to the bad guys. Your journey is just one purchase away.