Cafago’s coupon code brings the VKWorld Mix Plus down to just $109.98 (Promoted Deal)

Cafago has been on fire lately, shelling out coupon codes like they’re on clearance at Walmart. And if nothing else, those codes have brought to light a number of smartphone brands that many people weren’t aware even existed previously – and when I say many people, I mean me. Cafago’s latest code is no different, showing off a budget smartphone from VKWorld – a small manufacturer based out of the Guangdong province of China – the Mix Plus.

VKWorld Mix Plus

Key Features: MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz Processor | 5.5″ HD 1280x720p | Android 7.0 | 3/32GB RAM/ROM (Expandable) | 8MP Front Camera | 13MP Rear Camera | 2850mAh Battery

Coupon Code: L0140P ($31.62 off)

Final Price: $109.98

While certainly no flagship, and perhaps even a bit underpowered compared to other phones Cafago has advertised recently, the VKWorld Mix Plus remains an excellent choice for a backup phone. Everything you need to get started is in the box, including a case and screen protector – no need to order from Amazon.