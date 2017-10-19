Save up to 40% on Dodocool’s limited time deals for charging solutions (Promoted Deals)

If you’re in the market for a new charger or power bank for your Android, you might want to consider some of the deals currently offered by dodocool. Available through October 22, there are a number of accessories with discounts ranging from 15%-40%.

You’ll need to use a promo code to get the best pricing, so make sure to add that to the cart! Otherwise, you’ll miss out on the savings.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the options available right now!

dodocool Aluminum Alloy Dual USB-C Hub with Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C Port, SD/TF Card Reader, 2 SuperSpeed USB-A 3.0 Ports and Charging for 13” or 15” MacBook Pro 2016/2017

Designed for the recent 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro, the aluminum hub adds a pair of USB 3.0 ports and two card readers (TF/SD) to your laptop. Additionally, you’ll find it offers up USB 3.0 port and Thunderbolt 3 options, ensuring you have maximum compatibility and accessibility. Normally priced $55.99, you can snag this hub for only $33.59, a savings of some 40%. Coupon code: PU2WY6JB

dodocool MFi Certified 3.3ft/1m 3-in-1 Nylon Braided Micro-USB to USB 2.0, Lightning and USB Type-C Cable

Are you the type of user who lives in the world of Android yet still dabbles in the Apple ecosystem? It’s a real pain to deal with cables, isn’t it? Pick up one of these 3-in-1 cables and stop carrying around multiple cords. It’s flexible and strong and includes micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning support. Not only that, but you still get fast charging (2.4A) and data transfer up to 480Mbps. Save 20% on the cable’s already low price. Coupon code: CDB6T8VH

dodocool MFi Certified Ultra Slim 5000 mAh 2-Port Portable Power Bank with Micro USB Cable and Lightning Cable, White

How would you like to carry around two extra batteries worth of charging for the cost of a movie ticket? That’s exactly what you get with this 5,000mAh battery. It’s enough to top off your typical phone twice over and it works with both microUSB and Lighting. That means you can use it on your Android and then hand it off to your iPhone using friend. Typically selling for $12.99, you can shave 40% off and grab it for $13.19. Coupon code: 9OJWU6LY

dodocool MFi Certified Ultra Slim 10000 mAh 2-Port Portable Power Bank with Micro USB Cable and Lightning Cable, White and Black available

With 10,000mAh worth of power, you can use this bank to juice up your phone 3-4 times. Or, why not use the dual USB ports (2.1A and 1A, respectively) to charge two devices simultaneously? Throw your headphones and phone on at the same time and you’ll be good to go another few hours at the gym. Already a good buy at $24.99, it’s just $17.49 (30% off) right now. Coupon code: 3QQHD3MO

CACAGOO Car Dash Cam DVR Dashboard Video Recorder Camera with FHD, 170 Degree Wide Angle, G-sensor Motion Detection and Night Vision

Been thinking about picking up a dashcam for your car but don’t want to break the piggy bank in the process? This one’s discounted down from $69.99 to $59.49, a savings of 15%. Features include HD recording (1080p, 1296p), 170-degree super wide angle lens with ƒ/2.0 aperture, and a 2.0-inch LCD display. With support for up to 64GB microSD cards, it automatically overwrites the oldest files with new recordings. Coupon code: XWBU26AQ