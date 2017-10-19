Win a free Moto Z2 Force Edition and a ton more in Week 8 of the Ten for Ten giveaway

On November 5, 2007, the world changed. Google led a group of 34 companies to establish the Open Handset Alliance, and with it came the launch of the Android Operating System. Since that very day, we here at AndroidGuys have been fans. We love Android for its ability to connect, inform, and inspire people throughout the entire world.
AndroidGuys launched then too. For the last ten years its been AndroidGuys’ goal to cover, analyze, and celebrate Google and Android. We love Android just like anyone else and we’re as excited as the guys in Mountain View for the tenth anniversary of Android.
So, we’re celebrating.
We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies for ten weeks of giveaways. Each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android. We’ve tried to work with companies to include products that all fit together. Some weeks will have a theme, some weeks will revolve around one grand prize.
We’re doing this to celebrate Android, but also to celebrate you. Without the amazing community that has sprung up around both Android and AndroidGuys, none of this would be possible. As much as this is a celebration of Android and AG, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition
moto z2 force edition is Motorola’s most advanced phone ever, the second generation moto z force device shatters limitations with the only screen guaranteed not to crack or shatter, a slim, all-metal design, two 12MP cameras, the fastest possible data speeds and Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon processor. You can even snap on a moto mod and go beyond your smartphone, giving you full control of your mobile experience like no other smartphone can. Please note that this is a Sprint-branded Moto Z2 Force Edition so you might have to get it unlocked before you can use it on another carrier.
Moto insta-share projector
moto mods transform your smartphone into whatever you need it to be, allowing you to engage in your passions in ways never before possible. With moto insta-share projector, you can project and connect in person, anywhere. moto insta-share projector allows you to share up to 70 inches on almost any flat surface, and the ultra-thin design lets you take it anywhere. Thanks to the built-in battery, you’ll get an extra hour of viewing-time, and with the integrated kickstand you can project at almost any angle.
Lifetime Plex Pass
The Lifetime Plex Pass features all the premium features that Plex offers for organizing and streaming your media across all your devices, including features like Live TV & DVR, Plex Cloud, mobile sync for offline enjoyment, parental controls, premium music, trailers and extras, camera upload, Photo Albums and Automatic Photo-tagging and Places for your photo collections, and more. With Plex you can enjoy your personal media collections (photos, music, movies and TV shows), live TV and DVR’d content, and news across your devices.
SOUL Electronics X-TRA Wireless headphones
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
Tronsmart Presto 10000mAh power bank
Compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge, Non-quick charge and FCP enabled devices. The green port combines Quick-Charge 3.0, VoltiQ and FCP technology into an integrated whole. VoltiQ technology is adopted to the black port. The Presto 10000mAh provides users with a universal charging solution.
Anker Powerline+ USB Type-C Cable
PowerLine+ are cables that are reinforced to make sure that you can get the maximum usage out of them. With a strong durability, optimal charging speeds and a great texture, PowerLine+ cables are must for any occasion.
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on October 19, 2017, until 11:59 PM on October 25, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank Motorola, Plex, SOUL Electronics, Tronsmart, Anker, and Google.
