Google pledges to reimburse customers who bought overpriced Pixel 2s in pop-up stores

Google delivered what was promised during its Pixel 2 event and open the gates to its pop-up stores in New York and LA where people can now try its products first-hand.

But surprise, surprise! The Pixel 2s that were available for purchase at these locations were overpriced. The 64GB Pixel 2 which normally sells for $649 was marked with $680 ($30 extra), while the 128GB model was offered for $780 when it should have been $749. The most expensive of the bunch, the Pixel 2 XL 128GB was listed with a whopping $980 price tag instead of $949.

This, it seems, happened because an authorized Verizon re-seller called Victra was in charge of the Pixel 2 sales in the pop-up store locations.

Interesting enough the same beefed up prices show up on the Victra website – but they are not a result of activation fees, as these are listed separately. So what gives?

Fortunately, Google has been made aware of the situation and already reached out to say it will reimburse customers who purchased a Pixel 2 and paid extra for it. So if you bought a phone from Google’s new pop-up stores expect to be contacted by a company representative.

In the meanwhile, you can still head down to the Google pop-up stores in New York and LA and try the new Google products by yourself.