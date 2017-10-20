How to remap the squeeze action on Pixel 2 to launch your favourite app

Right after the announcement that HTC will be manufacturing the Google Pixel 2, most of us started anticipating that the device might come with the Squeeze feature that was introduced to the HTC U11 by HTC. In the HTC U11, you can squeeze the device to perform common actions like launching an app, taking a picture or start a voice recording and so on.

However, when Google introduced the Squeeze feature to its 2017 flagship devices, the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, it had assigned the squeeze action to only launch the Google assistant. While this is a convenient and a sensible alternative to trigger the AI assistant of Google, most people felt whether it was really necessary.

Because, as you might have known you can already launch the Google assistant by either using your voice or by long pressing the home button and with the new squeeze feature, it might feel like too much. It would have been cool if Google, by default, added an option to assign custom actions to the squeeze function besides launching the Google Assistant.

Since Google didn’t do that, a developer came forward and provided the Pixel 2 users a simple solution by introducing the remap feature for the Squeeze function in an already existing and a pretty popular Android app called, Button Mapper: Remap your keys.

Even though the app does not require root access to work, it still requires you to execute some commands from your computer by connecting your phone to it using a USB cable.

So, before you proceed to remap the squeeze action on your Pixel 2, first follow the steps here to install the Android Debug Bridge on your PC.

Once you have completed the steps mentioned in the link and have installed ADB on your PC, follow the below instructions to actually remap the squeeze function to launch your favourite app or action.

Step 1:

First, download and install the Button Mapper: Remap your keys app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2:

Now open the app and then pass through the initial steps. You have to enable the accessibility settings for the app now by clicking on the go button at the bottom and then selecting the app from the accessibility settings list and then enable the setting.

Step 3:

Go back to the app and then select the Active edge option at the top and then enable the customize option. The app will now ask you to execute a command on the ADB bridge.

Step 4:

Connect your phone to your PC using a USB cable and then open the folder where you have installed the adb files. They will be usually present at C:\adb

Step 5:

Right click on an empty space while holding shift and then select open command window here.

Step 6:

Copy and paste the following command to the command window on your pc adb shell sh/data/data/flar2.homebutton/keyevent.sh and press enter.

Step 7:

Once the command is executed, go back to the app on your phone and then enable the customize option again. This time the app will ask you to restart it. Just click ok to restart the app.

Step 8:

Once the app reopens, you can go the active edge customization option and then select on the single tap option to assign your favourite action like toggling the flash light, switching sound profiles, or your favourite app to launch upon the squeeze action instead of the Google Assistant.

That’s it. You have successfully remapped the squeeze action on your Pixel 2 or Pixel XL 2. If you have any doubts regarding this process, feel free to comment below!