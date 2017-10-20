“Made for Google” website goes live showcasing accessories

Google wants to make sure that the accessories you use with your brand new Pixel 2 are of the same quality that the smartphone itself provides. Put simply, a quality smartphone demands quality accessories.

The “Made for Google” program is a way for Google to certify accessories that it deems as of sufficient quality to be used with its products without actually having to manufacture them itself.

Those accessories will get a “Made for Google” sticker and instantly signal to the consumer that they can buy with confidence.

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list 22 brands that are included in the program. These brands range from well-known names like Otterbox, Incipio, and Speck, to lesser-known names like tech21, Moshi, and Libratone. The accessories include everything from cases to headphones and cables.

Clicking through on one of the manufactures will forward to the respective site to make a purchase. It’s important to note that the transaction isn’t handled by Google through the store, simply a sign that Google certifies the product and can be purchased through the manufactures normal distribution channels.

The “Made for Google” program is a great way to ensure that you get a cable that is up to standard or a case that is worth the price tag.