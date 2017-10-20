Google could add more display color options to the Pixel 2 XL

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last week or so, you might have missed some fun drama in the Android world. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL officially began landing on doorsteps for those who pre-ordered the device early, and not all of the first impressions are glowing.

The Pixel 2 XL, which was manufactured by LG, features an AMOLED display which appears to be suffering from some muted and undersaturated color options on the device. This has left many wondering if there is some type of defect from Google’s latest flagship device, but it seems that’s not necessarily the case.

One of these said issues is that there appear to be “blotches” on the display when viewing content with white backgrounds and the display brightness turned down. This has also plagued some LG V30 units, suggesting that LG is just not capable of creating the same quality of AMOLED panels that we are accustomed to seeing from the likes of Samsung.

The difference between the V30 and the Pixel 2 XL is that LG has included various display color options in the settings menu. This will allow for users to switch things up and have a more saturated display to help get rid of some of the quirks. Unfortunately, since the Pixel 2 XL runs stock Android, Google has not included as many options in its software. But a fix may be on the way.

In a statement provided to CNET, Google issued the following:

We designed the Pixel display to have a more natural and accurate rendition of colors this year but we know some people prefer more vivid colors so we’ve added an option to boost colors by 10% for a more saturated display. We’re always looking at people’s responses to Pixel and we will look at adding more color options through a software update if we see a lot of feedback.

While some have already dubbed this “#screengate” I think everyone needs to just slow down a bit and take a step back from the situation. These panels may not be the greatest, but it’s not the end of the world, and won’t necessarily impact your day-to-day interactions with the Pixel 2 XL.

Nonetheless, feel free to let us know in the comments below whether you have experienced similar issues with your Pixel 2 XL or LG V30. Furthermore, let us know if these display issues have deterred you from looking to pick up either device for yourself.