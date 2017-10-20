Play Store update allows you to try Instant Apps before installing

Google announced the concept of Instant Apps last year at its I/O conference. It was initially made available only to a select number of developers but the Instant apps development was made public a few months back and developers are working to bring the instant apps version of their apps to the Google Play Store.

Instant apps are basically a web version of the traditional apps with all the essential features of the app. The key difference being now you don’t have to download or install the app on your device; access the app instantly thus saving your precious storage space and browsing data.

However, as of now there are not many instant apps for the Android user base to try and even the apps that do come with support to instant apps are unknown to a lot of users and previously the only way you could use one was to accidentally bump into it by doing a Google search and then clicking on the Instant app link of the app.

You should also enable the instant apps feature from the Google settings on your phone. To do that, just open the settings app on your phone and then navigate to Google and open it. You can find the Instant apps option there. Just enable it to start using the Instant apps on your phone. All the apps you try from now on will appear here.

To reduce this complication and to help the millions of Android users to easily discover all of the available Instant apps, Google has recently updated the Google Play Store with a new Try now button right next to the Install button of the app.

When you click on the new Try now button, the part of the code that is required to run the most essential features of the app will run and you can begin using the app almost instantly. If you like the app, then you can proceed to install the full version of the app by clicking on the Install button at the top.

You can follow the link here to try out all the instant apps that are currently available. I was able to test Buzzfeed and Share the meal apps from the list and I am currently on the Google Play Store version 8.3.41.

Since this is a server-side update, it might take some time before it reaches everyone. So, if you are not able to test out the instant apps right now, you can either wait till you receive the update, or you can proceed to manually install the update by downloading the latest APK of the Google Play Store from here.

Have you tried out the Instant apps feature yet? Do you think it might be more useful than the normal web versions of the app? Let us know in the comments below!