The Pixel 2 camera app APK is now available for older Pixel and Nexus devices

The Pixel 2 camera achieved one of the highest DxOMark ratings of any smartphone on the current market but much of that performance is down to software.

The improved Google Camera app has some pretty significant features that help the Pixel 2 take some amazing pictures. Officially, it’s only available on the new Pixel 2 devices but those over at XDA have managed to port it to the older Pixel and Pixel XL devices from last year.

You will be able to enjoy several new features of the camera app including Motion Photo and Face Retouching. Motion Photo is akin to the iPhone’s Live Photos feature that captures a few seconds before you press the capture button into a mini-GIF.

While the camera port works on Nexus devices too, you’ll only get a better UI and increased framerate; the new features, unfortunately, won’t work so you’ll need a Pixel device for that. Non-Google devices will have to wait a little while longer, although the group is said to be working on an APK for other Android devices.

Until a point at which the port is available for a wider array of devices, if you have a Pixel or Pixel XL, you can download the APK from here.