ZTE Blade X Max with Dolby Audio launches at Cricket Wireless for $119

After debuting the intriguing dual-screen Axon M under the AT&T banner, ZTE today launched a new affordable phone, the Blade X Max which is available from Cricket Wireless and select stores.

The phone targets those on the budget, as it retails for $119. For this amount of money, customers will receive a handset with a spacious 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution with 2.5D Dragontrail Glass for added protection.

The ZTE Blade X Max is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor which works in combination with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot available for memory expansion up to 2TB). The 3,000 mAh battery powering it is supposed to allow for talk time up to 23.1 hours and standby time for 31 days. The device also includes a quick-responding fingerprint sensor on the back.

In the photography department, the device supports a 13-megapixel main camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also takes advantage of Dobly Audio for premium sound and a 3.5mm headphone jack. ZTE’s new phone for Cricket Wireless runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but don’t get your hopes up that you’ll get the Android 8.0 Oreo update anytime soon.

