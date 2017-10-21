Up to 79% off with the Halloween Festival at BangGood (Promoted Deals)

BangGood is celebrating Halloween with some cracking deals that could see a saving on some items as high as 79%. The Halloween Festival has everything from battery-powered LEDs to the DOOGEE BL5000 discounted for the holiday and has a large variety of items available.

BangGood has partnered with UMIDIGI to offer some fantastic savings on a variety of devices such as the 5.5-inch FHD border-less Octa-Core Crystal with 4GB of RAM that is just $139.99 instead of $179.99. Or perhaps something with a big battery is something you’re after? The UMIDIGI Z1 Pro packs a massive 4000mAh battery with 6GB of RAM but is only 6.95mm thin. Usually costing $352.64, the Z1 Pro will only set you back $259.99, but with only 300 units on sale, the promotion will only be available for a limited time.

That’s not all, even the DOOGEE S60 makes an appearance for a cracking price with 6GB of RAM and IP68 waterproofing.

BangGood’s Halloween Festival of deals ends on November 1st so be sure to head over to the deal page to check out all that is on offer.