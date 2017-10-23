Apple vs Samsung is about to re-open

In a landmark ruling back in 2012, Apple won a $1 billion judgment from Samsung for several patent infringements. The two companies are soon set to face off once again with around $400 million on the line in a ruling picked up by Foss Patents with the same Judge Lucy Koh that has handled the case previously and issued the original judgment.

While the $1 billion was the original verdict, Samsung has already paid $548 million in late 2015 but took the case to the Supreme Court the following year to reduce the sum.

Samsung was originally deemed to have violated Apple patents while building versions of its Galaxy series smartphone and as such was ordered to pay Apple the profits from those devices, hence the $1 billion figure. The Supreme Court said however that this logic was mistaken, and Samsung should have to only pay Apple for the parts of the phone that violated Apple’s patents, not the entire thing.

While Apple accepted this, the company tried to argue that the original payment of $548 million should just about cover this new ruling and there was no need to revisit it. Koh ultimately disagreed and now around $400 million of that $548 million that was already paid is now up for discussion.

Samsung and Apple have until Wednesday 25th October to come to an arrangement out of court but seeing as the two have failed to mutually agree on anything outside of court proceedings thus far, it seems this one will be up for Kuo to decide once more.