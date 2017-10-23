Get webpages to load faster in Chrome for Android with Brotli

Try this trick to get your Chrome webpages to load faster

Frustrated that your webpages load at terrible speeds when using Chrome on your mobile? Maybe you should try switching Wi-Fis. Or enable Brotli. Brotli who?

Brotli is a compression algorithm for Chrome (and other browsers) which brings big improvements to the compression ratio to allow for better space utilization and faster loading times. Enabling Brotli in your browser also translate into web pages consuming slightly less data which means you also get to save on precious data limits.

Sounds good? If the answer is yes, follow the next simple steps to enable Brotli in your Chrome browser for Android:

Open up Chrome for Android Type “Chrome://flags” in the browser bar. This will open a wonderful trove of hidden settings for Google’s mobile browser. It lets you peek under the hood of the app and tinker around with some experimental options. But you need to proceed with caution. Do not enable/disable things at random or things might take a wrong turn. Tap Settings (three dots in the right top corner) Tap Search and look for “Brotli”

5. At the top of the screen, highlighted in yellow, you’ll see the “Brotli Content-Encoding” option.

6. Change from Default to Enable

7. Restart Chrome to apply the changes.

8. Voila! You’re done.