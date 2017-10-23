Nokia 3310 3G now available for pre-order at Best Buy

A new Nokia phone is now available in the US

Back at MWC 2017 in Barcelona in February, HMD unveiled a modern revival of the once extremely popular Nokia 3310, which was launched in 2000.

And while the phone has been available in some markets across Europe for a while now, it’s only making its way into the US now, as a 3G variant.

The phone popped up at Best Buy and is available for pre-order in funky colors such as Azure, Charcoal, Red or Yellow. Interested parties can pick it up for $59.99.

The phone boasts a 2.4-inch display with 240 x 320 pixels encased in a solid body and includes a 2-megapixel camera with LED flash, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio and MP3 player. Nostalgics will be glad to know the phone offers a retro UI and offers access to the legendary Snake game.

The Nokia 3310 3G ships out with 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot) and relies on a 1,200 mAh battery which is said to be able to offer 6.5 hours of talk-time and up to 24 days of standby time.

The phone is compatible with the networks of AT&T and T-Mobile in the US and will start shipping out on October 29.