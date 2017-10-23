“Pay with Google” makes the Android shopping experience a lot smoother

Google this week is making it easier for users to shop on their Android device by rolling out Pay with Google.

The new feature lets shoppers use any credit card or debit cards they’ve previously used with Google’s other services (Chrome, Android Pay or Google Play) to make payments by virtue of a few clicks. Now all you have to do is tap a button, select a preferred card and confirm the transaction with a security code on your Android device. What’s more, you don’t even have to enter your shipping address, Google will send it to the retailer for you.

With this new tool in place, you won’t have to input your payment details every time you purchase something from a website.

At launch, Pay with Google can be used in the Android app or Chrome browser and can be used to shop from the following places:

Google says more are coming soon including Airbnb and a host of food delivery services, but the preliminary list is pretty short. The search giant also plans to bring the experience to other browsers too.

What’s more, Google wants to make it easier for developers to implement this tool into their app, so it already made available the necessary docs to learn how to get started with the Google Payment API. The Mountain View-based company notes the process is an easy one and only involves a few lines of code. On top of that, it’s free, as Google doesn’t charge any transaction fees.