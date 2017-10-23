Sony already rolling out Android Oreo to Xperia XZ Premium

One of the most frequent criticisms of the Android operating system as a platform is the lack of pace in which updates roll out to devices. This can be attributed to the carriers or multiple vendors that introduce enough levels the update must filter through that slows the whole process.

So when Android 8.0 Oreo was released, all the excitement was short lived when considering when your device would actually get the update. However, Sony seems to be breaking the mold when it comes to getting updates out to its customers. The company is already rolling out Android Oreo to the Xperia XZ Premium having promised that its flagship device would be upgraded by the end of the year.

Oreo on the Xperia XZ Premium comes with all the features and improvements you would expect from Android 8.0, including picture-in-picture multitasking, and better battery life. It also includes Sony’s own improvements, such as:

An app that lets you scan your face, head, feet, or any object and create a 3D avatar or free-form image in under a minute. You can use it on social media, share it with friends, or create a 3D print. Predictive Capture: A feature that detects smiles when you take a picture of a person and automatically starts buffering images (even before you press the shutter button) so you can choose the best one from a selection of four shots.

The rollouts are phased and Sony is keen to highlight that not everyone will get Oreo right away on the Xperia XZ. Keep an eye on those notifications to find out when the update hits your device.