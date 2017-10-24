Check out this collection of authentic stone phone cases for the Galaxy Note 8, Pixel and more

Get some unique protection for your phone with these cases

Holding onto a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or Pixel/Pixel XL and you’re looking to add some protection to it? Then we have an interesting series of cases you might want to check out.

Produced by the creators of American-made accessories inspired by nature, WÜD Life, the RÖK collection source slate stone and rock to give the cases a unique look. The accessories feature a light finish 1mm in thickness, as well as a higher lip on the front side for protection and a flexible rubber front absorbs shock in case of accidents.

The new RÖK lineup is available in seven options, each offering a different unique texture ranging from rigid to smooth polished stone.

The cases are compatible with Samsung’s current flagships as well as older models including the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy S5. Owners of the Pixel and Pixel XL and LG V20 can also take advantage of the RÖK collection.

You can purchase one of these cases from the official WÜD Life website for a discounted $29.95 (down from $39.95, except for the Crater and Canyon). You’ll even get free US and international shipping with your purchase.

If stony phone cases aren’t for you, you can go ahead and check out WÜD Life’s wood accessory series which is also available with a discount.