Get the LEMFO LEM5 3G SmartWatch for $105.99 (Promoted Deals)

You can get the LEMFO LEM5 3G SmartWatch for just $125.99

The SmartWatch features a leather strap and stainless steel watch face. You’ll get a MTK6580 Quad Core 1.3GHZ processor 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 1.39-inch 400×400 OLED touch screen is powered by a 450mAh battery that boasts 100 hours of standby time and packs the usual GPS, heart-rate, and pedometer sensors you’d expect.

The watch is IP55 water resistant and interesting runs full Android apps. Being able to also support 3G connectivity via a NANO SIM means you can truly leave your smartphone at home on that run and run a native version of Spotify to listen to music.

Usually, you’ll compromise functionality with apps that are optimized for a watch face but with the LEMFO LEM5, you’ll be running full Android apps so the functionality is similar to what you’d find on a smartphone if you can deal with the smaller screen.

Watch Specifications:

Color: Black / Silvery (Optional)

Strap: Genuine Leather

Case: Stainless Steel

Mirror: 1.39″ OLED

Dial Diameter: 4.8cm / 1.89in

Dial Thickness: 1.2cm / 0.47in

Watch Girth: 30cm / 11.81in

Strap Width: 2.4cm / 0.94in

Watch Weight: 86.5g / 3.05oz

Watch Box Size: 13 * 9 * 7cm / 5.12 * 3.54 * 2.75in

Whole Weight: 224g / 7.89oz

