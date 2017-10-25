Get the elusive, fantastic Meizu Pro 7 from Cafago, almost 50% off! (Promoted Deals)

I have to confess, dear Android Guys, I’ve had something of a crush on the Meizu Pro 7 for a while now – I haven’t been able to get my mits on one just yet, but I fully plan on doing so. With its combination of size, power, battery life, and camera performance, it’s a bit of a jack-of-all-trades, especially for under $500 – which Cafago is currently offering.

Key Features: 5.7″ 2560 x 1440 Super AMOLED display | Secondary 1.9″ AMOLED Display | 6/64GB RAM/ROM | MediaTek Helio X20 processor | 12+12MP rear camera | 16MP front camera | 5V/5A mCharge technology

Note: Unfortunately, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus doesn’t support a lot of the bands used by United States-based carriers, especially in the LTE band. T-Mobile and AT&T both have 3.5G support, but not full LTE. Google Fi will get you some LTE coverage, but not full compatibility (Author note: I was utterly devastated by this revelation).

Price: $437.99 (limited to 60 units)

Buy the Meizu Pro 7 Plus on Cafago