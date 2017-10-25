Instagram now lets you add a friend to your live Story

Stories – one of Instagram’s most popular features – just got better. The Facebook-owned app is now rolling out a new feature which lets you make live Stories with a friend.

In order to get started, you’ll have to open the Story screen – which is accessible by swiping right on the home screen. From there, choose the Live option.

Once your live broadcast has started, you’ll notice an icon that looks like two smiley faces next to each other sitting at the bottom of the screen. Tap it.

A list of your friends will pop up. Now it’s time to choose which buddy you want to add to the broadcast. Note that you can only add one friend per broadcast. What’s more, you won’t be able to add your buddy to your Story, unless he or she is watching your live event unfold.

Once you choose someone, they will get a notification on their screen that gives them the option to join or not. If the second party accepts, viewers will see the screen split and your buddy’s live feed filling the second half of the screen. Both participants can add filters to their live videos to spice things up.

What if your buddy is not performing accordingly? You can easily choose to remove his/her feed by tapping the “X” icon in the upper-right side of the screen. Then you can add another friend if you want. Your co-star can choose to exit the broadcast at any time, as well.

If you are not happy with the result, you can easily delete the Story. The option will pop up after the end of the live feed in the form of a Discard button.

To catch friends going live with a buddy, look for two circles stacked together in your Stories bar. Tap on it to watch it. You can also like and comment as the video unfolds.

The new option is available in version 20 of Instagram which is now available from the Google Play Store.