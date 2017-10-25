Nokia debuts Android 8.0 Oreo beta labs

Good news Nokia fans. HMD Global just announced the Nokia phones beta labs which will allow Nokia phone users to test Android Oreo before it gets released on a public scale.

For the time being, only owners of the Nokia 8 are eligible to join the program, but according to the company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas the beta labs will soon be able to accommodate owners of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6.

Speaking of which, the Nokia 6 is no longer an Amazon exclusive and customers can will so be able to purchase it from Best Buy. But we diverge.

As a Nokia 8 owners looking to join the beta labs, all you need to do is sign up and validate your device’s IMEI number. Once the company clears you, you should receive the OTA within 12 hours. Or you can check manually to see if the new build is available by checking Settings> About Phone > System Updates.

The beta testers will be first in line to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update and Nokia expects them to report dutifully with any bugs or issues they might have encountered. You can use the dedicated Feedback up to submit your feedback or by posting on the Nokia phones community. Happy testing!