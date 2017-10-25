The ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet is the last battery pack you’ll ever need

There are a number of battery packs for smartphones nowadays, with few having any significant battery capacity. Samsung has debuted a 5100mAh battery pack, impressive for any smartphone, but there are others with higher battery capacities. We’ve seen 6000mAh, 10000mAh, 18000mAh, 20000mAh, and even 22400mAh battery packs. These are monster battery capacities, no doubt, but they don’t come close to our Deal of the Day today.

What’s the deal we have in store? It’s called the ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet, a battery pack that comes with – I hope you’re sitting down – a whopping 27,000mAh battery capacity. The ChargeTech Power Outlet can charge three devices at once, meaning that you need not wait to charge two other phones if you’re in a family setting where everyone needs to “juice up” simultaneously. Just for reference, this portable power outlet can charge a 3,000mAh battery capacity smartphone eight times.

Right now, the ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet can be yours for 6% off the retail price, $279. The sale ends in five days, so don’t miss out on what may be the largest portable power battery pack we’ve ever seen.