Unlocked LG V30 is now up for pre-order in the US for $829.99

So far customers interested in acquiring the LG V30 could so from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, while the 128GB V30+ version is available with Sprint and US Cellular.

But as expected, the unlocked LG V30 version (carrier unlocked that can be used on GSM and CDMA networks) has also made its way to US shores and it’s currently available for pre-order at B&H for a pretty substantial $829.99 price tag. The retailer is only offering the Cloud Silver coloring option, so far.

Unfortunately, if you place a pre-order for the device now you will have to wait until December 5 for the phone to ship out. Alternatively, you can click on the “Request Stock Alert” which will ensure you get a notification as soon as the phone arrives in stock.

For those who missed the official announcement, the LG V30 comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 2880 x 1440 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s the first LG flagship to rely on a Snapdragon 835 processor for power, as the company’s earlier premium release only included a Snapdragon 821 chipset.

The phone is offered with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage configuration (a microSD card slot is available for memory expansion). The V30 relies on a 3,300 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box (the Android 8.0 Oreo update will surely be made available in a few months).