Caterpillar’s latest rugged smartphone comes with a huge battery, doubles as a power bank

Not a fan of the fragile glass smartphones and prefer rugged, sturdy devices instead? Then you might be interested to know that Caterpillar just announced its latest durable smartphone called the Cat S41.

The rugged phone carries MIL-SPEC 810G military certification to ensure it doesn’t get harmed even if exposed to the most extreme conditions like intense heat and cold. It should also be able to survive if dropped onto concrete from up to 5 feet 9 inches. On top of that the device is also waterproof/dustproof (IP68 certified).

When it comes to specs, this highly durable phone features a 5-inch fullHD super bright display optimized for outdoor use and relies on an octa-core 2.3GHz MediaTek chipset to keep the lights on. The phone also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, as well as a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash, autofocus with PDAF and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both benefit from an underwater mode.

The highlight of the new Cat S41? It’s massive 5,000 mAh battery which promises up to 38 hours of 3G talk time and 44 days standby. On top of that, the phone benefits from the so-called Battery Share functionality which allows owners to use it as a backup power bank to charge their other devices.

The handheld device also includes programmable shortcut keys for Push to Talk (PTT) or SOS (Lone Worker app). What’s more, it takes advantage of a textured, extra grip design which ensures it doesn’t slip from users’ hands.

Interested parties will be able to purchase the new Cat S41 for $449 from the official catphones.com website (deliveries start on November 16), as well as Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, Home Depot and B&H.