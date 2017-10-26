Google Home can now Cast HBO and CBS Shows

Google has expanded the ability Google Home got last week of being able to send YouTube to a TV nearby to now include HBO Now and CBS.

You can now instruct Google Home to start playing shows from HBO, CBS, or The CW on a nearby Chromecast or Android TV. Simply say “Play Breaking Bad” and specify what device to play it on and so it shall be done. The functionality works with Netflix too.

Just start by saying, “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”:

“Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Play Star Trek: Discovery”

“Turn the volume down”

“Go back 30 seconds”

“Play Riverdale”

To get setup, head into the Google Home app, swipe out the side menu and tap on “More settings.” From there, scroll to the very bottom “Videos and Photos” section and tap it. Inside this menu, you’ll be able to link accounts for casting.

It’s great to see functionality extending to make Google Home more useful and the need for remotes and navigating tedious menus a thing of the past.

Give it a try and let us know how well it works for you in the comments below.