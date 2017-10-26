Learn to code with the Learn to Code 2017 Bundle

Have you ever wanted to learn to code? No matter how far along you’ve come in life, there’s still time to always learn something new or pick up a new mini career along the side. You never know when coding skills could come in handy. If you’re someone who loves a challenge, coding could give you the one you’ve been waiting for.

Today’s Deal of the Day involves the Learn to Code 2017 Bundle with ten courses (for a total of 156 hours of computer programming) on subjects such as Python, Ruby, Scala, Java, GitHub, Rails, JavaScript, and more for the low price of $20.83. The $20.83 price is a bid, meaning that you can bid the highest price currently of $305 and win the bundle. The total value of the Learn to Code 2017 Bundle is $1,573, so you’re getting this bundle for $1200+ off the original sticker price.

The Learn to Code 2017 Bundle offers more of the things you’ll need to have a professional career and is a bit more intense than the Android Oreo coding package we offered some weeks ago to get you started. Of course, this coding bundle will teach you how to design apps for iOS, helping you not only start your own career but see to it that your app gets some added publicity. All coders could use more publicity to get their apps out in the open (greater app availability, greater sales).

