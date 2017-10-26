LG G6+ and Q6 arrive in the US as Amazon Prime Exclusive phones

Amazon’s Prime Exclusive family of phones is getting bigger. The retail giant has announced it will be offering four new unlocked LG smartphones, including the middle-range LG Q6 which offers a FullVision 18:9 display on the cheap. Amazon’s Prime Exclusive handsets are offered at reduced prices but include (personalized) ads on their lock screen.

Anyway, starting today you’ll be able to place a pre-order for the LG G6, LG Q6, LG G6+ and LG X charge. The phones will start shipping to customers in November.

While you may be quite familiar with the LG G6 flagship which was the company’s first phone to boast a bezel-less display with aspect ratio, you’re might be a bit confused about the rest of the other models. If that’s the case, let us tell you a bit more about each device.

LG Q6

Price: $229.99 ($70 off its retail price)

Announced a few months ago, the LG Q6 is a watered down LG G6 version which offers a 5.5-inch bezel-less FullVision display with the modern 18:9 aspect ratio, on the cheap. Apart from the stunning display, the phone includes a Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Unlike the premium LG G6, the LG Q6 does not offer a dual-camera setup but relies on a single 13-megapixel sensor on the back. It also includes a 5-megapixel camera for selfie-taking purposes.

LG G6+

Price: $499 ($300 off its retail price)

The LG G6+ is a version of the LG G6 which offers more storage and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. Apart from that, it’s almost identical to the standard LG G6 coming with a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with rounded corners, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, dual 13-megapixel cameras, IP68 certification and a 3,300 mAh battery.

But instead of bundling 64GB of internal storage it comes equipped with 128GB (expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card).

LG X charge

Price: $149 ($50 off its retail price)

Want a phone with a big battery? Then you might want to consider purchasing the LG X charge which takes advantage of a 4,500 mAh power house. Apart from its stand-out feature aside, the LG X Charge boasts specs on the low-end side of the spectrum including a 5.5-inch HD LCD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, 13-megapixel/5-megapixel camera combo and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

We should also note that the LG G6 – which is available for Prime members for only $399, LG G6+ and LG Q6 are all compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks, but the LG X charge supports AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile networks.