Nokia 6 Arte Black with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage coming to the US soon

Back at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, HMD said it will launch a special edition of its Nokia 6 handset dubbed Arte Black. Now, the phone has popped up on Amazon listed as “Temporary out of stock”. However, customers can place an order for the device now and Amazon pledges to send out an email about the estimated delivery date as soon as it has more information at hand.

The phone is available with a $299 price tag, which makes it $70 more expensive than the standard Nokia 6 version. Why the difference you might be wondering? Well, for starters the Arte Black model boasts a glossy back cover, as opposed to the matte rear of the regular Nokia 6. Furthermore, the special edition includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, unlike the standard version which only features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Amazon will offer the Nokia 6 Arte Black version unlocked. The phone is compatible with GSM/LTE carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Users who are contemplating spending money on a Nokia 6 or Nokia 6 Arte Black might also be interested to know that Nokia announced this week a beta testing program for Android 8.0 Oreo. For the time being, only Nokia 8 users are eligible to join, but soon Nokia 6 owners will be able to do so, as well.