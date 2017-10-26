OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: here are 6 differences we expect to see

OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the release of the next device in its T range. Last year, the company pushed out the OnePlus 3T only four months after announcing the OnePlus 3 and if we are to believe recent leaks, the same scenario is going to repeat itself in 2017.

The Chinese smartphone maker rolled out the OnePlus 5 in June, which is already sold out on the company official website. This fueled speculation that the company is prepping to unveil the OnePlus 5T in the upcoming weeks. Some leaked images also showed up which gave the public a preliminary look into what’s coming next.

So what improvements will the OnePlus 5T bring over the OnePlus 5? Here are six features we expect to see on the new phone based on leaks and rumors so far:

New design

A lot of customers were disappointed when the OnePlus 5 arrived featuring a standard design with prominent bezels. Well, the biggest difference between the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T – we expect – is that the latter will make the transition to modernism in terms of design aesthetics.

Yes, the OnePlus 5T will probably come with a larger 6-inch a bezel-less display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which will allow it to compete for head to head with flagships such as the LG V30 or Pixel 2 XL.

A few alleged images of the OnePlus 5T leaked online showing us what to expect. What’s more, it is believed the phone could use the Vivo X20 or OPPO F5 as a design reference. Which isn’t surprising. In fact, the OnePlus 5 looks almost identical to the OPPO R11. And given that OnePlus, Vivo and OPPO are all part of BBK Electronics Corporation, this scenario is not far-fetched, at all.

Goodbye physical home button

Don’t like physical buttons? Then you’re going to love the OnePlus 5T. Samsung ditched the home button when it started incorporating the InfinityDisplay into its flagships and now its OnePlus’ turn to the same. The two capacitive buttons for “back” and “most recent apps” will probably also be removed. Say hi to virtual, on-screen buttons instead!

Fingerprint scanner changes location

Since there will be no physical home button in front, the fingerprint scanner will most likely be moved to live on the back of the OnePlus 5T. While some people prefer to have the scanner in front, most of the today’s flagships including the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and Google Pixel 2 have it incorporated on the rear.

Bigger battery

We don’t have any actual info on this one – leaked or otherwise, but last year the OnePlus 3T launched with a bigger 3,400 mAh battery than its predecessor which relied on a 3,000 mAh powerhouse. So we can assume, the OnePlus 5T will also benefit from a larger battery pack.

Android 8.0 Oreo

According to a leaked AnTuTu screenshot listing, the OnePlus 5T will launch with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, but the producing company plans to upgrade it in the upcoming months.

Higher price

Last year, the OnePlus 3T launched with a slightly bigger price tag. So we assume the OnePlus 5T will too. The base OnePlus 5 model was offered for $479, so maybe the OnePlus 5T will retail starting at $500?