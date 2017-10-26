Snag an original GoPro Hero for just $63 using this promo code (Promoted Deals)

In the market for an action camera but don’t have a bunch of disposable money lying around? Ask yourself how many cutting edge features you need or whether you’ll have to capture anything in 4K resolution. Chances are good that you’d be just fine with an older generation device like the original GoPro Hero.

With the ability to record in high-quality 1080P 30fps or 720P 60fps video, the Hero captures all of your action in crispy detail. Whether its flying down the street on a skateboard at a breakneck pace or hitting the powder later this winter, the GoPro Hero is the wildly popular camera that helped established the brand.

Features include shooting modes like Quick Capture (instant power on and recording), and Burst Photo (five frames per second). The built-in mic will capture all of your screams, be it from the thrill of a jump or the feeling of life flashing before your eyes.

Includes

1 * Camera and Waterproof Housing (Original)

1 * USB Cable

1 * Bicycle Mount

2 * Helmet Mount

1 * Fix Base

1 * User Manual

1 * Quick Start Guide

Don’t just hold the camera in your hand; mount that thing to a helmet, tripod, or something else. Heck, take it with you in the ocean when you go swimming over the holidays. It’s rugged and waterproof up to 40 meters and wants to be in the action as much as you do.

Forget about spending hundreds of dollars on your first action camera. Head to Tomtop and pick this original gangsta up on the cheap. We’ve got an exclusive promo code to help you save a few extra bucks, too!

Save with Us!

Use promo code LSR5084 and you’ll knock the price from $69.99 down to $63.09 with free shipping to the United States. Take the extra few dollars and put it in the gas tank and head out for some fun!

Editor’s Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.