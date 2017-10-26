Come win a Huawei Watch 2 Classic and so much more in Week 9 of the Ten for Ten giveaway

On November 5, 2007, the world changed. Google led a group of 34 companies to establish the Open Handset Alliance, and with it came the launch of the Android Operating System. Since that very day, we here at AndroidGuys have been fans. We love Android for its ability to connect, inform, and inspire people throughout the entire world.
AndroidGuys launched then too. For the last ten years its been AndroidGuys’ goal to cover, analyze, and celebrate Google and Android. We love Android just like anyone else and we’re as excited as the guys in Mountain View for the tenth anniversary of Android.
So, we’re celebrating.
We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies for ten weeks of giveaways. Each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android. We’ve tried to work with companies to include products that all fit together. Some weeks will have a theme, some weeks will revolve around one grand prize.
We’re doing this to celebrate Android, but also to celebrate you. Without the amazing community that has sprung up around both Android and AndroidGuys, none of this would be possible. As much as this is a celebration of Android and AG, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
Huawei Watch 2 Classic
- Built-in GPS and continuous heart rate: monitor your heart rate and track your workout routes without your phone. Your watch can only be paired using the Android Wear app. It cannot be paired using your phone’s Bluetooth settings. You can download the Android Wear app from Google Play or App Store.
- Workout Coach: get real-time guidance and workout data such as recovery time and Vo2 Max
- Music without phone: download and listen to music offline during workout and free Google play music 10-week subscription
- NFC and Google assistant: make payments and have a personal voice assistant from your wrist
- Long battery life: optimized power consumption settings to get the most out of your Device
Blu Pure XR
The Blu Pure XR is a combination of beauty and strength that results in a visually stunning and powerful device. Its 5.5-inch 1080p Super AMOLED curved display, real metal design, 3D touch, 64GB of internal storage, and 16 MP camera are just some of the features that make the Pure XR a real premium experience.
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
Monster Blaster
With deep pounding bass, Monster Blaster has the power to fill any space with epic sound, indoors and out, with special EQ modes for each. It’s waterproof, so will perform like a champ even during a rainstorm. Whether you’re on the b-ball court or at a party, you’ve never heard anything like this before. Because at Monster, the Music Matters.
V-MODA Forza
- Designed to withstand the elements during whatever your daily life brings
- Sweat and weather resistant
- Certified Hi-Res Audio – 5.8mm micro driver supports super-human frequencies beyond 40kHz with Hi-Res music sources as certified by Japan Audio Society (JAS)
- Military-Level Durability – Engineered and tested beyond Military-Level Quality MIL-STD-105 Test Standards to withstand every challenge
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on October 26, 2017, until 11:59 PM on November 1, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen.
You have 30 days from the date of being contacted to claim your prizes or you forfeit them.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank Huawei, Blu, Monster, V-MODA, and Google.