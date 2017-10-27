Automate Excel tasks with Microsoft VBA Bundle

Your life is busy. We get it. The same can be said for ours. As you juggle various tasks within your day, some routines become boring because they are repetitive and predictable. Most tasks are that way, but some tasks are repetitive, boring, and consume precious time that could be invested elsewhere. Productivity is more than just work completed; it’s also time saved.

Microsoft has been at the forefront of Information Technology (IT), as the company is known for its Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Office bundles that enhance your work life and leisure life, too.

Today’s Deal of the Day involves the Microsoft VBA Bundle, a package consisting of 12 lessons and 9 hours of content that are designed to help you learn how to automate Excel tasks like a certified pro. There are two pieces of software, one involving Microsoft VBA with information on how to use Macro errors to improve your VBA code, manage variables, and set up subroutines.

You can also create functions, learn common keys to VBA, in addition to learning more about how to use the PivotTable object. Sure, it’s not as extensive as the Microsoft Office A to Z Bundle Deal of the Day from last year, but it’ll steer you in the right direction in no uncertain terms.

With Advanced VBA, you’ll learn how to write, implement, and automate Excel events, use input and message boxes, customize the right click menu with cell ranges, use the Excel user interface including the Ribbon menu, and more.

Right now, the Microsoft VBA Bundle consisting of Microsoft’s beginning VBA and Advanced VBA courses is selling for $29.99, 78% off the $138 retail price. The content is available 24/7 and you’re getting 1-year access here, so make the most of every opportunity.

You may think you know all about Microsoft Excel and Visual Basic Applications (VBAs), but we have a feeling this course will teach you a new trick or two. Give it a spin without fear.