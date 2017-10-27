Instagram gets you ready for Halloween with new Superzoom feature, stickers, and filters

Halloween is just around the corner, and Instagram wants to make sure you can celebrate by posting a bunch of appropriately-themed images/videos.

So the Facebook-owned app unveiled a new tool called Superzoom, which aims to help users create a dramatic effect. As the name indicates, the feature allows you to create extreme close-ups short clips using creepy sound effects. You can find the Superzoom option right next to Boomerang.

On top of that, Instagram has also announced a series of Halloween face filters that can turn you into a zombie, blood-thirsty vampire, ghost and more. You’ll be able to take advantage of them until November 1st.

Halloween stickers are also available for those who want to decorate their pictures and videos with pumpkins, zombie hands and other holiday-themed decorations.

In order to be able to access Superzoom and the new stickers and filters, you need to have the latest Instagram version 20 installed on your device.

In recent days, the photo and video app announced a new feature is available in Stories which allows you to make a live Story with a friend. Stories is one of the most popular features ever introduced by Instagram, and the company wants to keep it that way by keeping users interested.